Minnehaha Academy, driven by larger purpose, defends 2A title with victory over Caledonia

Minnehaha Academy's Jalen Suggs dove for a loose ball over Caledonia's Andrew Goergen in the first half. Photo: Shari L. Gross • shari.gross@startribune.com
There are two levels upon which to view Minnehaha Academy’s 73-60 victory over Caledonia in the Class 2A championship game, its second consecutive state title.
First, the game itself. The Redhawks put together at least three game-changing runs to fight off repeated charges from the Warriors, including a 14-3 stretch over the last 7:51 of the game after Caledonia had cut a 12-point halftime lead to just two, 59-57.
“At halftime, I felt like [Caledonia] had a good run left in them,” Minnehaha Academy coach Lance Johnson said. “They’re a team of character and we respect them a ton.”
Caledonia senior guard Owen King led the Warriors with 22 points. Senior forward Marten Morem added 17.
Minnehaha Academy's Chet Holmgren (34) blocked a shot by Caledonia's Owen King (23) in the first half. Photo: Shari L. Gross • shari.gross@startribune.com