MN Boys’ Basketball Hub
Cretin-Derham Hall embraces 'showtime' basketball
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
03/20/2018, 8:24pm CDT
The top-seeded Raiders come into Class 4A tourney with crowd-pleasing flamboyance.
Delano comes into Class 3A boys' basketball tournament well-tested by strong schedule
By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
03/20/2018, 8:24pm CDT
The Tigers played 13 games vs. top 20 teams.
Mayer Lutheran's improved defense key to advancing to Class 1A field
By Jack White, Star Tribune
03/20/2018, 8:21pm CDT
Crusaders tougher to score on under their new head coach.
MN Basketball Hub
@MNBasketballHub
Class 4A quarterfinal: Wayzata vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 10 a.m.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
03/21/2018, 6:00am CDT
10 a.m., Target Center
Class 4A quarterfinal: Osseo vs. Eden Prairie, noon
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
03/21/2018, 6:00am CDT
noon, Target Center
Class 4A quarterfinal: Forest Lake vs. Apple Valley, 2 p.m.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
03/21/2018, 6:00am CDT
2 p.m., Target Center
Class 4A quarterfinal: Maple Grove vs. Lakeville North, 4 p.m.
By RON HAGGSTROM, Star Tribune
03/21/2018, 6:00am CDT
4 p.m., Target Center
Class 3A quarterfinal: Hermantown vs. DeLaSalle, 10 a.m.
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
03/21/2018, 6:00am CDT
10 a.m., Williams Arena
Class 3A quarterfinal: St. Thomas Academy vs. Columbia Heights, noon
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
03/21/2018, 6:00am CDT
noon, Williams Arena
2017-2018 Leaders
Points
Rebounds
Other
The Top 10
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication
Around the Hubs
Girls' Hockey
MN Girls' Hockey Hub Photo of the Year revealed
By SportsEngine
02/28/2018, 8:30am CST
See which picture you chose as the best from our coverage this season.
2
Comments
All-state teams unveiled
By Ryan Williamson, SportsEngine
02/28/2018, 12:00am CST
See which of the state's top players received honors from the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association.
Minnesota-bound Taylor Heise named Ms. Hockey
By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
02/25/2018, 12:09pm CST
Heise scored more than 200 goals in her high school career and led the Wingers back to the state tournament this season.
Boys' Hockey
No surprise which team sits atop MN Hockey Hub's 2018 Way-Too-Early Top 10 rankings
By John Kelsey, SportsEngine
03/15/2018, 10:15am CDT
Here's a look at next season's contenders in both classes and the potential finalists for the Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek awards.
8
Comments
MN Hockey Hub Photo of the Year announced
By SportsEngine
03/13/2018, 10:00am CDT
See which picture you chose as the best from our coverage this season.
Two-Man Advantage: Tourney graced by a "golden" special guest
By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
03/11/2018, 6:45pm CDT
Former Andover goalie Maddie Rooney, recent Olympic champion, thrilled the title-game crowd Saturday night.
Girls' Basketball
2018 all-tournament teams unveiled
By Paul Patane, SportsEngine
03/20/2018, 11:45am CDT
See which players were honored after this year's state tourney.
Minnesotans in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament
By Jake Lunemann, SportsEngine
03/20/2018, 9:15am CDT
Twenty-six North Star State natives will play on women's college basketball's biggest stage.
Five finalists for Miss Minnesota Basketball revealed
By Ryan Williamson, SportsEngine
03/19/2018, 3:30pm CDT
The winner will be announced on April 6 at the annual All-Star Series banquet in Northfield.
15
Comments
Wrestling
Shakopee's Lloyd claims third state crown; Steveson goes out in style
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
03/03/2018, 10:48pm CST
Some big-time final performances were on display Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Orono senior completes perfect run at 195
By Jim Paulsen and Jack White, Star Tribune staff writers
03/03/2018, 10:41pm CST
Bobby Striggow beat Saylor Schmit of Foley 9-2 in the Class 2A 195-pound championship
Bloomington Kennedy senior wrestler not ready to give up the sport he loves
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
03/03/2018, 9:27pm CST
Jake Leicht continues to wrestle despite a rare heart disorder.
Skiing
Grand Rapids skier Garrett Beckrich pulls off unexpected classic feat to win Nordic state title
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
02/15/2018, 9:02pm CST
Grand Rapids skier’s focus on biathlon doesn’t hinder him from winning Nordic title.
Hermantown's Danelski, Eden Prairie's Divine win Alpine titles
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
02/14/2018, 9:35pm CST
Austin Danelski and Becca Divine were crowned champions Wednesday in Biwabik.
Star Tribune Talking Preps winter podcast: Episode 11
By Star Tribune
02/14/2018, 9:30pm CST
Strib staff writer David La Vaque and editor Paul Klauda take up section matchups in girls' hockey and wrestling pitting the two top-ranked teams, not to mention other state titles being won this week.
Gymnastics
Champlin Park's Neu turns heads with Class 2A all-around victory
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
02/24/2018, 11:17pm CST
Chaney Neu’s all-around win may spark quite a run.
1
Comment
Chisago Lakes' Williams wins Class 1A All Around title
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
02/24/2018, 5:37pm CST
Aliah Williams won the all-around but didn’t win an individual event.
Stillwater drives to a gymnastics title
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
02/23/2018, 10:49pm CST
Ponies score season-best 150.25 to beat Lakeville North after a year of hurdles
Swimming & Diving
