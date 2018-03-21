Defending champion Apple Valley survives a scare from Forest Lake

Apple Valley's Nathan Mach tried to score above Forest Lake's Zach Halley in the first half of the Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday at Target Center. Photo: ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com
Tre Jones wasn’t worried, but he might have been the only one in Target Center who could say that. His Apple Valley team trailed Forest Lake by 10 points six minutes into the second half. An upset appeared to be brewing.
“I knew we’d be able to pick it up,” Jones said. “We’ve been there before.”
With Jones’ playing his trademark lockdown defense, Apple Valley did indeed rally, ending unseeded Forest Lake’s bid to shock the basketball community with a 67-60 victory.
Defending champion Apple Valley survived a scare from unseeded Forest Lake, rallying from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the Rangers 67-60 in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
Forest Lake took advantage of poor shooting from the No. 2-seeded Eagles and built a 45-35 lead midway through the second half Wednesday at Target Center. Apple Valley began to press and went on a 10-1 run to work itself back into the game.
Tre Jones scored 21 points and Luke Martens added 15 for Apple Valley (26-4). Manny Jingco paced Forest Lake (19-11) with 20 points.
Check back later for more on the game.