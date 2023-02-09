Orono leverages experience, resilience in win against Hermantown

“It was a great moment to be a part of,” Hagen said. “Coming to Orono, I never thought I would’ve scored 1,000 points. It’s great to be a part of this with my teammates and coaches.”

Looking to get back in the game, Hermantown came out in the second half with a different look as the Hawks established a 1-2-2 full-court press. In the opening minutes of the half, Hermantown went on an 8-0 run to erase the halftime deficit and reclaim the lead.

Orono, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the latest rankings by Minnesota Basketball News, eventually found a response led by the coaching staff. According to Hagen, the team employed a press-breaking offense that the team used previously against another outstate foe—Alexandria.

“We knew what their strengths were,” Hagen said. “Our coaches did a great job that made sure that we took this seriously. They drew up a nice game plan. We went back to the basics.”

Hermantown, ranked No. 15-3A, threatened to even things up or take the lead throughout the second half but could not crack Orono. The Spartans relied on their senior leadership to help finish the job. Hagen hit a three-pointer with about two minutes remaining in the game to open the lead up to nine points.

Meanwhile, fellow senior Grant Gunderson helped cement the win with key shots late along with some well-timed free throws, helping absorb the pressure.

“We have a big senior group that’s been through moments like that,” Hagen said. “We had good moments and we also had moments where we didn’t succeed. We’ve just had a lot of moments in these situations.”

While the Spartans, did not qualify for last year’s state tournament, they were within one point as they fell to Mound Westonka in the Class 3A, Section 6 final. Besides their near state run, the Spartans returned a number of players from last season’s team and were set up to rely on an experienced senior class that has good chemistry on and off the court.

“We’ve all been friends since we came into high school,” Hagen said. “We get along perfectly. Us seniors want to lead the younger guys and help them succeed.”

After making the state tournament for the third time ever in 2022, Hermantown entered this season ready to up their competition during the regular season. In particular, that meant facing more metro opponents such as Orono (14-5, 4-3) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

“Heading into this season, we wanted to schedule as many teams out of the metro and see where we stack up against,” Fenske said. “Our purpose is to get here and see schools we don’t normally see.”

Though it was a loss for Hermantown (15-5, 8-0), Fenske can help use these sorts of games as a measuring stick for his squad.

“It was little things that ate us up,” Fenske said. “We just need to make better adjustments coming out of timeouts. We’re working through things mentally. We want to be ready to go come playoff time.”

Fenske also appeared to believe that if both teams can make the state tournament that another matchup could potentially be in order.

“They might have lost to Benilde the first time, they’re going to be ready,” Fenske said. “They’ll be ready for game two and even in a section final.”