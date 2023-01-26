St. Thomas Academy exacts some revenge on South St. Paul

Thursday's win might not have happened without hard work in the final 18 minutes. The Packers (10-5, 4-3) led 31-22 less than two minutes into the second half when St. Thomas Academy (10-5, 5-1) went on a 19-4 run over the next seven minutes to take control. Although the Packers did take another lead in the half, the Cadets’ pressure was too much down the stretch.



“We were just bringing energy on the defensive end and turning it into offensive points,” said Jack Chamberlain, who scored a team-high 17 points, about the second-half run.



The win pushed St. Thomas Academy’s winning streak to five games and nine victories in their last 10. And considering South St. Paul is a team the Cadets could see in the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament again, it was a big game.



“It was good for our motivation, good for our confidence, and we are hot right now so we want to keep going, keep rolling,” head coach Khalid El-Amin said.



With seven seniors on the roster, a veteran mindset has helped build the Cadets’ improvement this season. Chamberlain mentioned he and teammates like seniors Michael Thompson and Michael Kirchner have varsity experience dating back to their freshman seasons.



“Freshman year the game feels really fast,” Chamberlain reflected. “It gets slower and slower as the years go on, it gets a little easier. But it’s still hard playing these good opponents.”



St. Thomas Academy hired El-Amin as the team’s head basketball coach before the 2021 season. Last year the Cadets finished 16-12, and now they are on pace to improve on that record. The second-year head coach said it took time for the program to adapt to a new mentality, which is now paying off.



“Changing the mindset does wonders, especially at the high school level,” El-Amin said. “It’s just a matter of them buying in, and they have done that.”