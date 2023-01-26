Quantcast
St. Thomas Academy exacts some revenge on South St. Paul

By Blaze Fugina, SportsEngine, 01/26/23, 7:15AM CST

The Cadets controlled the low-scoring affair against the Packers.


Cadets senior Jack Chamberlain puts up a 3-pointer Thursday against visiting South Saint Paul. Chamberlain's game-high 17 points carried the Cadets to victory, 56-48. Photo by Korey McDermott, SportsEngine

St. Thomas Academy’s season ended in an 89-77 section semifinals loss at South St. Paul last March.

The Class 3A, Section 3 tournament defeat was the Cadets’ third of the season against a Packers team that finished 28-1 and two points away from a spot in the state tournament.

But the winter of 2022-23 is going much differently for the Cadets.

St. Thomas Academy beat the Packers 56-48 on its home court Thursday to get some revenge over the Metro East Conference rival.


Photo gallery: South St. Paul vs. St. Thomas Academy

Thursday's win might not have happened without hard work in the final 18 minutes. The Packers (10-5, 4-3) led 31-22 less than two minutes into the second half when St. Thomas Academy (10-5, 5-1) went on a 19-4 run over the next seven minutes to take control. Although the Packers did take another lead in the half, the Cadets’ pressure was too much down the stretch.

“We were just bringing energy on the defensive end and turning it into offensive points,” said Jack Chamberlain, who scored a team-high 17 points, about the second-half run.

The win pushed St. Thomas Academy’s winning streak to five games and nine victories in their last 10. And considering South St. Paul is a team the Cadets could see in the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament again, it was a big game.

“It was good for our motivation, good for our confidence, and we are hot right now so we want to keep going, keep rolling,” head coach Khalid El-Amin said.

With seven seniors on the roster, a veteran mindset has helped build the Cadets’ improvement this season. Chamberlain mentioned he and teammates like seniors Michael Thompson and Michael Kirchner have varsity experience dating back to their freshman seasons.

“Freshman year the game feels really fast,” Chamberlain reflected. “It gets slower and slower as the years go on, it gets a little easier. But it’s still hard playing these good opponents.”

St. Thomas Academy hired El-Amin as the team’s head basketball coach before the 2021 season. Last year the Cadets finished 16-12, and now they are on pace to improve on that record. The second-year head coach said it took time for the program to adapt to a new mentality, which is now paying off.

“Changing the mindset does wonders, especially at the high school level,” El-Amin said. “It’s just a matter of them buying in, and they have done that.”


Gavin Pendergast (4) defends South St. Paul's Jordan Wold (11) during play Jan 26 at St. Thomas Academy. Photo by Korey McDermott, SportsEngine

South St. Paul's Devaun Simmons (3) fights for a shot Thursday night at St. Thomas Academy. Simmons finished with 11 points in the loss. Photo by Korey McDermott, SportsEngine

