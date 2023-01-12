Park Center triumphs in heavyweight bout against Totino-Grace

Park Center's Joe Burgess (3) gets an elbow to his nose from Patrick Bath (21) for his efforts in going to the basket. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
With 2 minutes, 45 seconds to play and his team trailing by three points, Totino-Grace’s Patrick Bath stepped to the free throw line with two chances awaiting him.
After more than 35 minutes of fast-paced and high-contact basketball, the 6-foot-9 senior was fatigued. He had made 7 of 8 free throws prior but missed both at this key moment.
A James Ware three-pointer and a CJ O’Hara steal and layup later, and the game belonged to Park Center (8-0, 5-0 Northwest Suburban). Seconds later, the Pirates, the defending Class 4A state champion and No. 1 team in the Minnesota Basketball News rankings, walked off the court with a 76-62 victory over rival Torino-Grace (5-3, 4-1), the defending state champion and top-ranked team in Class 3A.
After a quiet first half, Park Center senior CJ O'Hara turned up his energy level and scored 17 of his game-high 19 points. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
CJ O'Hara scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Park Center held off Totino-Grace 76-62 in a matchup of top-ranked teams Thursday night at the Pirates' gym.
Cash Chavis added 10 of his 14 points in the second half for Park Center, the No. 1 team in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings, which remained unbeaten in eight games this season. The Pirates (8-0, 5-0) have won 39 of their past 40 games, including last season's Class 4A state championship. Their only loss since the start of last season came in January of 2022 at Totino-Grace.
The Eagles (5-3, 4-1), defending state champion and top-ranked team in Class 3A, had a full lineup on the floor for the first time this season. Isaiah Johnson led Totino-Grace with 15 points while Tommy Humphries added 11 and Chace Watley scored 10 off the bench.
Tommy Humphries (4) went over Park Center's Jackson Fowlkes for two of his 11 points for the Eagles. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine