Park Center triumphs in heavyweight bout against Totino-Grace

By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine, 01/12/23, 9:30PM CST

The Pirates won by double digits on Thursday over the Eagles.


Park Center's Joe Burgess (3) gets an elbow to his nose from Patrick Bath (21) for his efforts in going to the basket. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

With 2 minutes, 45 seconds to play and his team trailing by three points, Totino-Grace’s Patrick Bath stepped to the free throw line with two chances awaiting him.

After more than 35 minutes of fast-paced and high-contact basketball, the 6-foot-9 senior was fatigued. He had made 7 of 8 free throws prior but missed both at this key moment.

A James Ware three-pointer and a CJ O’Hara steal and layup later, and the game belonged to Park Center (8-0, 5-0 Northwest Suburban). Seconds later, the Pirates, the defending Class 4A state champion and No. 1 team in the Minnesota Basketball News rankings, walked off the court with a 76-62 victory over rival Torino-Grace (5-3, 4-1), the defending state champion and top-ranked team in Class 3A.


The difference very likely came down to who had the most energy. And O’Hara, a 6-4 senior in the first year of his second stint with the Pirates, had more than any other player on the Park Center floor on Thursday night.

“We felt like both teams were fatigued at the end,” said Totino-Grace coach Nick Carroll, whose Eagles are the only team to have beaten the Pirates since the start of last season, a span of 40 games. “But they just made a few more plays at the end. When you get steals and dunks and the home crowd is cheering, there’s a real boost. You feed off that energy.”

Park Center coach James Ware agreed. “It came down to the last three minutes. Everybody was tired. Our guys just kept going.”

O’Hara, who played junior varsity at Park Center as an eighth-grader before spending two years at Totino-Grace and his junior season at Hopkins, said there really wasn’t any other choice.

The 6-4 senior had just two points at the half and said he wasn’t playing his best defense as the Pirates managed to forge a 35-28 lead. He said his family — teammates such as JJ Ware and Cash Chavis and the Pirates coaching staff — let him know he had more to give.

And, boy, did he ever. O’Hara scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half. He forced the Eagles into missed shots and turnovers. And he was still running at full speed when his team needed him the most.

His steal and a pair of layups gave the Pirates a 57-53 lead after the Eagles had pulled within 53-51 with seven and a half minutes to play. He broke wide open after another Eagles turnover for another uncontested layup to put the Pirates ahead 70-62 with a minute to play.

O’Hara said it’s that kind of support from teammates and coaches that drew him back to Park Center. He said the energy from the packed Park Center gym spurred him on. He said he was back home, and that’s all the edge he needed to keep his energy high.

“As coaches, as a team, as a program, we are extremely close,” James Ware said. “We’ve gone through a lot of hard times, and we’re constantly trying to attack our issues on and off the court.”

A roster full of athletic and talented players helps cover up some of those on-the-court issues. The Pirates didn’t shoot particularly well on this night, but their defense led to many baskets and JJ Ware made some big three-pointers to compensate. Ware had four three pointers in his game-high 19-point night. Chavis scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half.

Totino-Grace, playing with a full lineup for the first time this season, got 15 points from Isaiah Johnson, 11 from Tommy Humphries and 10 from Chase Watley. Taison Chatman, who has committed to Ohio State and is considered among the top players in the state, played most of the game for the first time this season after undergoing knee surgery over the summer.


After a quiet first half, Park Center senior CJ O'Hara turned up his energy level and scored 17 of his game-high 19 points. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Tommy Humphries (4) went over Park Center's Jackson Fowlkes for two of his 11 points for the Eagles. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

