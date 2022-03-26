Class 2A championship: Surprising Annandale garners first state crown

Minneapolis North’s Rio Sanders (1) scores on a layup between Annandale’s Hawkin Miller (11) and Carson Gagnon (24) during in the first half of the Class 2A championship Saturday at Williams Arena. (Photo by Shari Gross, Star Tribune)
Annandale pulled off the upset.
It started in the first half. Tied at 19, Annandale senior Robert Olson scored a bucket for the lead. He followed that up by draining a three-pointer from the corner, pumping his fist after the shot. That strong first-half finish carried over to the second half and the final buzzer.
Annandale (31-2), the 3-seed won its first boys’ state basketball title Saturday with a 60-49 victory over top-seeded Minneapolis North (27-7) in the Class 2A championship at Williams Arena.
Annandale senior Hawkin Miller led the team with 18 points. Olson added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Cardinals end the season on a 29-game winning streak. The program also played in the title game in 2014, finishing as the runner-up.
For Minneapolis North, it fell short of a state title for the second time in four years and three state tournaments. The Polars were a runner-up in 2019, made the section final in 2020 before the pandemic shutdown and lost in last year’s state semifinals. In Saturday’s game, they shot 42% from the field, including 3-of-19 from long range, two coming in the closing minutes. Thirty-two of their 49 points were scored in the paint.
Polars seniors De’Meiko Anderson and Willie Wilson each scored 14 points.