Class 2A championship: Surprising Annandale garners first state crown

Annandale pulled off the upset.

It started in the first half. Tied at 19, Annandale senior Robert Olson scored a bucket for the lead. He followed that up by draining a three-pointer from the corner, pumping his fist after the shot. That strong first-half finish carried over to the second half and the final buzzer.

Annandale (31-2), the 3-seed won its first boys’ state basketball title Saturday with a 60-49 victory over top-seeded Minneapolis North (27-7) in the Class 2A championship at Williams Arena.

Annandale senior Hawkin Miller led the team with 18 points. Olson added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals end the season on a 29-game winning streak. The program also played in the title game in 2014, finishing as the runner-up.

For Minneapolis North, it fell short of a state title for the second time in four years and three state tournaments. The Polars were a runner-up in 2019, made the section final in 2020 before the pandemic shutdown and lost in last year’s state semifinals. In Saturday’s game, they shot 42% from the field, including 3-of-19 from long range, two coming in the closing minutes. Thirty-two of their 49 points were scored in the paint.

Polars seniors De’Meiko Anderson and Willie Wilson each scored 14 points.