Class 2A state quarterfinal: Tigers hold off late charging Minnehaha Academy

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta built a 14-point halftime lead before withstanding a late Minnehaha Academy comeback to defeat the Redhawks 71-67 in the Class 2A boys’ basketball quarterfinals Tuesday at Williams Arena.

The fifth-seeded Tigers (28-2), who have won 18 consecutive games, stretched their lead to 17 points with 13:40 to go. But the fourth-seeded Redhawks (17-11) cut the lead to 64-61 with 1:45 to go, thanks to pressuredefense and a strong second half from 6-7 senior Prince Aligbe.

Minnehaha Academy missed four free throws in the final two minutes before Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta scored on a pair of late layups to secure the victory.

“We knew that they’d probably make a run,” said Tigers coach Mark Torgerson, in his 35th year. “I think these guys persevered, and it was really fun.”

Senior 6-8 center Jackson Loge scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and senior guard Thomas Tiernan had 20 points for the Tigers. Loge, who will play at Augustana next year, said he kept checking the scoreboard in the second half as his team’s lead dwindled.

“We had some turnovers, but took care of it enough to win,” Loge said.

Aligbe, who will play for Boston College next year, led the Redhawks with 36 points, including 11 in a row late in the second half. Minnehaha Academy had won titles in each of the past four state tournaments, but Aligbe was the only member of this year’s team with any state tournament experience.

“We fought hard,” Aligbe said. The Redhawks won the Class 3A title in 2021 and the Class 2A crown from 2017-19. There wasn’t a state tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m proud of [my teammates] for that.”