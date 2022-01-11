Columbia Heights tops DeLaSalle

Donnavin Hinsz (12) of Columbia Heights blocks a shot by DeLaSalle's Amir Everett in the second half. The Hylanders outscored DeLaSalle 43-22 in the second half. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Columbia Heights coach Willie Braziel had a message for his sophomore point guard, Jency Davis, at Monday's practice: It's time to grow up.
Not physically. Braziel didn't expect Davis, who likely stands a few inches shorter than the 5-foot-10 height he's given on the team's roster, to be any bigger by Tuesday's tipoff against Tri-Metro Conference rival DeLaSalle. And not emotionally, because Davis already has proven his mettle in two previous seasons with the Hylanders' varsity.
But he did want Davis to be ready to make the big plays at the biggest moments against the best conference opponent. And that's just what Davis did, scoring all 12 of his points in the second half, taking the ball to the basket against bigger and stronger opponents, passing to teammates for easy baskets or taking the hits and making all eight of his free throws, as the Hylanders beat DeLaSalle 75-60.
Columbia Heights sophomore Jency Davis took a hit from DeLaSalle's Myles Dillon-Parks in the first half. In the second half, Davis scored 12 points to help the Hylanders to a victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Terrence Brown scored 22 points and Mujah Burton added 21 as Columbia Heights rode a second-half surge past visiting DeLaSalle 75-60.
The Hylanders remained unbeaten in eight games and took an early advantage in the race between the two teams expected to vie for the Tri-Metro Conference title this season.
Nasir Whitlock scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half as DeLaSalle, ranked second in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News, built a six-point lead at the half, 38-32. But the No. 6-3A Hylanders (8-0, 2-0), behind Brown and sophomore Jency Davis, pulled even with 12 minutes to play. Twenty-five seconds later, Burton hit a three-point basket to start a 31-17 Hylanders run to end the game.
Davis scored 12 points, all in the second half while making 8 of 8 free throws. Donnavin Hinsz added 16 points for Columbia Heights.
Kyle Johnson made four three-point baskets and scored 16 points for the Islanders (6-5, 2-1) and Amir Everett added 10.
Nasir Whitlock led DeLaSalle with 20 points, 18 in the first half. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
