Cretin-Derham Hall edges Apple Valley on last-second Oturu dunk

Apple Valley had taken the lead 78-77 on Zach Korba’s putback of a Tre Jones miss with nine seconds left.

Cretin-Derham Hall called time-out with 5.5 seconds left to set up a play. Sy Chatman got the ball to Raiders guard Ryan Larson, who raced into the frontcourt and flipped a lob in the middle of the lane to Oturu, who slammed it home.

Apple Valley then called timeout with 0.5 seconds left, but Jones’ three-quarter court shot was off the mark.

Jones, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year/Gatorade Player of the Year/McDonald’s All-American, scored 35 points to lead Apple Valley. In his final high school game, Jones put the Eagles on his back in the second half, scoring 20 points and repeatedly getting to the basket.

But, even with the 6-10 Oturu on the bench, Cretin-Derham Hall (30-2) didn't go away. Larson began slashing to the basket and creating offense. Larson and unheralded forward Jacob Prince each scored six points down the stretch for the Raiders, who had all five players finish in double figures.

Jaeden King, who didn’t score a point in the first two games of the tournament, led the Raiders with 19 points, Otutu had 17 and Prince 16.

The first half was almost as entertaining as the final four minutes.

Apple Valley (27-5), played fearlessly, as has been its style all tournament, attacked the lane early. Luke Martens played his best half of the tournament, constantly cutting and moving and taking the ball right at Oturu, Cretin-Derham Hall’s shot-blocking machine.

Martens’ running mate, Jones, was active all over the court, particularly on the defensive boards. Jones and Martens scored 15 points each for Apple Valley in the first half.

Cretin-Derham Hall fell behind by as many as eight points in the first half, 29-21. The Raiders rallied with a 11-2 run that was sparked by a three-pointer and two free throws from King.

The drama was cranked up late in the first half when Sy Chatman was hit heavily while going up for a shot, but no foul was called. The ball ended up in Oturu’s hands but it was slapped away by Jones.

Oturu, visibly frustrated, threw Jones – a friend and former teammate with the Howard Pulley AAU team last summer – to the court and drew a technical foul. Jones converted one of two free throws, giving Apple Valley a 41-40 halftime lead.