Unseeded Delano roars back to defeat Columbia Heights, win 3A title

Delano (21-11) made the most of its first championship game appearance. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Columbia Heights (22-7) lost for the second time after falling short in 2011.

An unseeded team and a No. 4 seed had each reached the title game once before, but not in the same year.

Their lesser placement had no bearing on the quality of the play. Both teams attacked the rim. Both flirted with double-teams and traps but made most of their key defensive plays with hustle and guile.

Columbia Heights led 33-20 at halftime, with the Hylanders’ bench outscoring Delano 15-0. Granted, the Tigers didn’t sit a starter in the first half. But the Hylanders’ Amir Davis (eight points) and Jarvis Wright (seven) made a difference nonetheless.

Delano committed eight turnovers as Columbia Heights enjoyed a 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers. The Hylanders were better inside as well with 22 points in the paint to Delano’s 12.

The Tigers nearly shot themselves out of the game by going 1-for-12 from the three-point arc in the first half.

O’Neill, Delano’s horse inside, brought his team back. He scored 18 of his teams first 34 points as the Tigers went ahead 54-49 with seven minutes left.

Calvin Wishart, Delano’s scoring fiend who averaged more than 40 points per game in the section playoffs, finished with 19 points. His biggest play came on an outlet pass to Derek Techam, who sprinted the rest of the way and made a layup to swing momentum. The once impressive Columbia Heights lead dwindled to 44-40.

O’Neill put his team ahead to stay with a basket off an inbounds play. Delano went up 50-48 never relinquished its lead.

Columbia Heights got team highs from Wendell Matthews in points (21) and rebounds (11). Quentin Hardrict and Deundra Roberson each scored 10 points.

But the Hylanders’ winning formula didn’t materialize.

Delano crushed Columbia Heights in rebounding, 41-26. And Columbia Heights didn’t create as much havoc defensively, grabbing only five steals.

Delano hit two of its four three-point attempts in the second half.

