St. Thomas Academy surges past Mahtomedi

By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine, 02/07/23, 9:00PM CST

The Cadets put together a productive offensive second half to beat the Zephyrs.


Michael Kirchner heads back downcourt after hitting one of his six three-point shots in St. Thomas Academy's 72-58 victory over Mahtomedi. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Michael Kirchner started his Tuesday looking forward to the opportunity to show anyone who doubted him that his St. Thomas Academy basketball team is the best team in the Metro East Conference.

And there likely were plenty of doubters. 

After all, Mahtomedi sat alone and unbeaten at the top of the conference standings. The Zephyrs had won 12 consecutive games and owned the No. 4 spot in the latest Class 3A rankings by Minnesota Basketball News.

But Kirchner was solid in his belief. And, after he helped his team to a convincing 72-58 victory over the Zephyrs, he likely made a few believers out of the many doubters.


Kirchner made six three-point baskets. He scored 19 of his career high-tying 28 points in the second half as the Cadets looked more like the high-scoring Mahtomedi machine than the Zephyrs themselves. And he left the St. Thomas Academy gymnasium solid in his conviction.

The Cadets’ victory on Tuesday marked another milestone in a long climb back from a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. St. Thomas Academy won four consecutive games before playing at Mahtomedi on Jan. 10. 

The Zephyrs put a momentary halt to the Cadets’ momentum with a 69-41 victory that left St. Thomas Academy at 5-5 and searching for its footing.

“We were motivated to show that that game was a fluke and that we’re the better team,” Kirchner said after Tuesday’s victory extended the Cadets’ winning streak to nine games and left them just one half game behind Mahtomedi (15-3, 10-1) in the conference race. “And we believe it.”

St. Thomas Academy (14-5, 9-1) began its season turnaround with defense. After allowing 69 points per game through the 1-4 start, the Cadets have surrendered just 53 points per game since. 

Mahtomedi, on the other hand, is an offensive machine. Led by aggressive and sharp-shooting guards Will Underwood and Owen Carlson, the Zephyrs entered Tuesday’s game averaging nearly 82 points a game.

But St. Thomas Academy controlled the pace in the first half and put the clamps on the slashing drives of Underwood and Carlson in the second half in what surely is, to this point in the season, the Cadets’ signature victory.

Underwood managed 22 points and Carlson 19 in Tuesday’s loss, but the rest of the team scored just 17 points combined. And, after scratching out a 31-27 halftime lead, the Zephyrs were outscored 45-27 in the second half.

Luke Hobbs scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half while Michael Thompson added nine points, Jack Chamberlain seven and Andrew Fahning six. 

Kirchner’s 28 points matched his total in the Cadets’ 61-49 victory over Tartan on Jan. 13, just three days after the earlier loss at Mahtomedi. 

Perhaps that was another manifestation of the senior guard’s belief in his team and his teammates.


Mahtomedi guard Will Underwood (25) shoots over St. Thomas Academy defender Luke Dobbs. Underwood scored 22 points in the Zephyrs' loss. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Luke Dobbs tried to escape the pressure defense of Mahtomedi's Owen Carlson in the second half. Dobbs scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

