Lakeville South records season-high 80 points in win against Shakopee

Lakeville South's Keaton Ressler (left) tried to escape the pressure of Shakopee's Isaac Cordes late in the Cougars' 80-64 victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Shakopee's Luke Wherley (13) blocked a shot by Lakeville South's DaMarcus Burks in the second half. Burks finished with 12 points and made three free throws in the closing seconds to secure the Cougars' victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
Five Lakeville South players combined for eight three-point baskets in the first half as the Cougars built a 21-point halftime lead and held on to beat Shakopee 80-64 Thursday night in a South Suburban Conference matchup.
Sophomore Keaton Ressler, making his first career start, made three three-pointers and scored 11 points to ignite the Cougars' first-half surge. Senior Eli Falconer made two three-point baskets while Carter Wilson, DeMarcus Burks and Jackson Ressler made one apiece as the Cougars raced to a 41-20 lead at the half.
Shakopee, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A in the latest Minnesota Basketball News rankings, made a run in the second half, cutting the Cougars' lead to as few as nine points with less than four minutes to play. Junior Jalen Langsy, the Sabers' leading scorer at an average of 19.4 points per game, scored 18 of his game-high 25 points as Shakopee mounted its rally. Termaine Fulton Jr. finished with 10 points for the Sabers (7-4, 4-1).
Keaton Ressler finished with 17 points to lead the Cougars (10-3, 5-1), who sit atop the South Suburban Conference standings at 5-1. Joe Hager and Burks added 12 points each while Jackson Ressler scored 11 and Reece Gerl recorded 10.
Shakopee's Jalen Langsy (1) drove past Lakeville South's Carter Wilson. Langsy scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine
