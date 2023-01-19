Lakeville South records season-high 80 points in win against Shakopee

Ressler got the start largely because the Cougars’ top two scorers were on the bench with injuries.

Junior Ryan Johnson injured his knee early in a game one night ago at Eagan and has yet to be evaluated. Junior Marley Baah-Yeboah tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in a knee during a 75-62 loss at Lakeville North on Jan. 6 and is out for the season. The two combined to average more than 22 points per game.

Those are crucial points for a No. 14-4A Cougars squad that averages only 55 points a game and has been held below 50 four times in 13 games. Lakeville South’s 80 points on Thursday was a season high, and it came against a notoriously tough Shakopee defense.

With Ressler leading the way on Thursday, the Cougars raced to a 41-20 halftime lead and matched their full-game effort from the previous night, a 41-39 victory at Eagan. The Cougars offense combined for eight three-point baskets, with Ressler (3) and Eli Falconer (2) leading the way and Jackson Ressler, Carter Wilson, and DaMarcus Burks each making one.

“We had some guys step up and hit those open shots,” Keaton Ressler said.

Shakopee struggled to put the ball in the basket in the first half. The Sabers’ leading scorer, Jalen Langsy, led the way with seven points by halftime, well below his season average of 19.4. No one else had more than three points.

But Shakopee made a strong run in the second half. Langsy scored 18 of his game-high 25 points as the Sabers cut the Cougars' lead to 67-58 with 3:46 left to play.

The run just didn’t come soon enough for the Sabers (7-4-0, 4-1-0), who fell into a three-way tie for second in the South Suburban Conference standings after the loss. Shakopee, Eastview, and Lakeville North are 4-1 in league play while Lakeville South leads the conference at 5-1.

The Cougars (10-3-0, 5-1-0) made their free throws down the stretch, making eight of 12 in the final 2:10, including Burks’ 3-for-6 in the last minute. Joe Hager finished with 12 points, Jackson Ressler with 11 and Reece Gerl with 10.