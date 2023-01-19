Quantcast
Lakeville South records season-high 80 points in win against Shakopee

By Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine, 01/19/23, 3:00PM CST

Sophomore Keaton Ressler scored a team-high 17 points in the Cougars' 80-64 win, making the most of his starting opportunity in place of injured teammates.


Lakeville South's Keaton Ressler (left) tried to escape the pressure of Shakopee's Isaac Cordes late in the Cougars' 80-64 victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

Keaton Ressler’s smile betrayed his decidedly understated declaration.

“Coach gave me the opportunity to start, and I think I made the most of it,” Ressler said.

By all accounts, the Lakeville South sophomore acquitted himself brilliantly in the Cougars’ 80-64 victory over Shakopee on Thursday night.

Ressler scored a team-high 17 points. He had 11 points and three three-point baskets in the first half as an undermanned Cougars team scored 41 points and built a 21-point lead. He helped Lakeville South withstand a withering second-half press from Shakopee, ranked No. 10 in the most recent Class 4A rankings released by Minnesota Basketball News.


Ressler got the start largely because the Cougars’ top two scorers were on the bench with injuries.

Junior Ryan Johnson injured his knee early in a game one night ago at Eagan and has yet to be evaluated. Junior Marley Baah-Yeboah tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in a knee during a 75-62 loss at Lakeville North on Jan. 6 and is out for the season. The two combined to average more than 22 points per game.

Those are crucial points for a No. 14-4A Cougars squad that averages only 55 points a game and has been held below 50 four times in 13 games. Lakeville South’s 80 points on Thursday was a season high, and it came against a notoriously tough Shakopee defense.

With Ressler leading the way on Thursday, the Cougars raced to a 41-20 halftime lead and matched their full-game effort from the previous night, a 41-39 victory at Eagan. The Cougars offense combined for eight three-point baskets, with Ressler (3) and Eli Falconer (2) leading the way and Jackson Ressler, Carter Wilson, and DaMarcus Burks each making one.

“We had some guys step up and hit those open shots,” Keaton Ressler said.

Shakopee struggled to put the ball in the basket in the first half. The Sabers’ leading scorer, Jalen Langsy, led the way with seven points by halftime, well below his season average of 19.4. No one else had more than three points.

But Shakopee made a strong run in the second half. Langsy scored 18 of his game-high 25 points as the Sabers cut the Cougars' lead to 67-58 with 3:46 left to play.

The run just didn’t come soon enough for the Sabers (7-4-0, 4-1-0), who fell into a three-way tie for second in the South Suburban Conference standings after the loss. Shakopee, Eastview, and Lakeville North are 4-1 in league play while Lakeville South leads the conference at 5-1.

The Cougars (10-3-0, 5-1-0) made their free throws down the stretch, making eight of 12 in the final 2:10, including Burks’ 3-for-6 in the last minute. Joe Hager finished with 12 points, Jackson Ressler with 11 and Reece Gerl with 10.


Shakopee's Luke Wherley (13) blocked a shot by Lakeville South's DaMarcus Burks in the second half. Burks finished with 12 points and made three free throws in the closing seconds to secure the Cougars' victory. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

First report

Five Lakeville South players combined for eight three-point baskets in the first half as the Cougars built a 21-point halftime lead and held on to beat Shakopee 80-64 Thursday night in a South Suburban Conference matchup.

Sophomore Keaton Ressler, making his first career start, made three three-pointers and scored 11 points to ignite the Cougars' first-half surge. Senior Eli Falconer made two three-point baskets while Carter Wilson, DeMarcus Burks and Jackson Ressler made one apiece as the Cougars raced to a 41-20 lead at the half.

Shakopee, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A in the latest Minnesota Basketball News rankings, made a run in the second half, cutting the Cougars' lead to as few as nine points with less than four minutes to play. Junior Jalen Langsy, the Sabers' leading scorer at an average of 19.4 points per game, scored 18 of his game-high 25 points as Shakopee mounted its rally. Termaine Fulton Jr. finished with 10 points for the Sabers (7-4, 4-1).

Keaton Ressler finished with 17 points to lead the Cougars (10-3, 5-1), who sit atop the South Suburban Conference standings at 5-1. Joe Hager and Burks added 12 points each while Jackson Ressler scored 11 and Reece Gerl recorded 10.


Shakopee's Jalen Langsy (1) drove past Lakeville South's Carter Wilson. Langsy scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half. Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine

