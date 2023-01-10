Maple Grove takes down Andover

“We take a lot of pride in playing defense and holding teams,” Maple Grove head coach Nick Schroeder said. “That’s something that we stress and talk about on a daily basis and work on a daily basis and our kids really buy into that end of the floor. I thought our guys competed and played to their ability and beyond on that end of the floor tonight and held a great scoring team to 58 points.”

The Crimson (7-2, 3-1) certainly bought in tonight, as the 58 points the Huskies (6-4, 3-1) scored marks a new season low by 11 points.

Strong defensive efforts have become a benchmark for the Crimson, and so far their season has been defined by reaching the goal of holding teams to under 60. They’re 7-0 when they do, and 0-2 when they don’t (66 points allowed against Hopkins and 65 allowed against Totino-Grace).

On top of their great defense, the Crimson dominated two other aspects of the game: rebounds and free throws. The Crimson out-rebounded the Huskies 42-21, which helped them get plenty of second-chance opportunities. The Crimson also hit 11 of their 18 free throws — plenty of which came when the Huskies were fouling to extend the game — while the Huskies hit one of their three attempts.

Raoul Vaidya led the offensive effort for the Crimson, as he led the team with 20 points and five assists. He scored 16 of those points in the second half, as the Huskies started playing off him and he took advantage.

“If they’re going to see me as more of a playmaker, I can attack,” Vaidya said. “It’s all about making the right decision and if it’s my day to shoot and they’re giving me that, then I’m going to do that.”

Schroeder was impressed with his entire offense today, with Vaidya leading the way.

“Raoul has the ball in his hands a lot, but he dictates pace of play and who’s getting it and where they’re getting it,” he said. “Guys are stepping up and knocking down shots and I love the balance of our team offensively.”

Ben Kopetzki, who’s 30.5 points per game are third most in the state, led the Huskies offense with 23 points and six assists.