Maple Grove takes down Andover

Jacob Anderson takes a layup for Maple Grove. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
Maple Grove is a team that prides itself on defense.
The Crimson go into every game with the goal to hold their opponents under 60 points.
That was a tall ask on Tuesday night, as they faced an Andover team that was averaging 80.78 points a game coming into this matchup.
Maple Grove achieved its goal and came away with a 68-58 victory, handing Andover its first conference loss of the season.
Maple Grove's Henry Stang drives down the court. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
Maple Grove went on the road Tuesday night and came away with a 68-58 victory over conference foe Andover.
The game was even throughout, with neither team taking a lead larger than 10 at any point. The Huskies (6-4, 3-1) went into the locker room at halftime with a 30-27 lead thanks in large part to the play of point guard Ben Kopetzki. He put up 14 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 23 while adding six assists.
The Crimson (7-2, 3-1) slowed down Kopetzki and the Andover offense more successfully in the second half. The Huskies went cold down the stretch as the Crimson consistently made free throws to seal the game.
On offense, they were led by Raoul Vaidya, who did more than just score a team-high 20 points. He also had a team-high five assists and grabbed six rebounds.
All five of the Crimson’s starters scored at least seven points, and Henry Stang (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Lincoln Palbicki (14 points, 11 rebounds) each recorded a double-double.
Landyn Nelson provided a consistent threat to the Crimson defense, as he scored 15 points, with most of those coming from threes.
Andover's Tate Johnson takes a jump shot over a defender. Photo by Brennan Schachtner, SportsEngine
MN Boys Basketball Hub polls are for entertainment purposes only.