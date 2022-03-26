Quantcast
Class 1A championship: Defending state champions rally for repeat

By Patrick Johnson, 03/26/22, 10:00AM CDT

Junior guard ignites Hayfield's second-half surge.


Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Kaden Pieper, left, and Hayfield’s Brody O'Malley, right, scramble for a loose ball during the first half of the Class 1A championship Saturday at Williams Arena. (Photo by Shari Gross, Star Tribune)

Hayfield defended its state title with a 51-49 victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the Class 1A boys' basketball state tournament championship Saturday at Williams Arena. 

Hayfield junior guard Isaac Matti took over in the second half on the way to a game-high 27 points.

Matti, who led Hayfield with 10 first-half points, scored the Vikings’ first 11 points of the second half as Hayfield turned an eight-point (29-21) deficit into a three-point (36-33) lead just under six minutes into the second half.

Hayfield became the first team to win consecutive Class 1A championships since Minneapolis North did so in 2016 and 2017.

