Class 4A state semifinal: Wayzata's depth too much for Cretin-Derham Hall

Wayzata junior Hayden Tibbits is listed at 5-11, which seems generous when standing next to him. The way he finished the game in the Trojans’ 59-48 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall, Tibbets, often the shortest player on the floor, stood tallest among the rest of his team.

After scoring just two points in the first half, Tibbits scored 21 points after halftime, including 10 straight to spark a game-changing run that turned a 39-35 deficit into a six-point lead and help Wayzata into Saturday’s Class 4A championship game.

“The lane was open and just took that opportunity to score,” Tibbits said.

Tibbits was asked if he’s done that all season. He started in on a humble response when Trojans coach Bryan Schnettler leaned in and cut him off.

“Yes, he has,” Schnettler said.

To the point where Tibbits took over, Cretin-Derham Hall had been able to fend off Wayzata’s challenges. Every time the Trojans would make a run, the Raiders would answer, usually on a Tre Holloman feed and a Donavhan Cain finish.

Wayzata forward Carter Bjerke admitted that frustration was close to setting in.

“It was frustrating in the first half when we were struggling to score a little bit,” Bjerke said. “But all we needed was to see one go in to get us going.” The 6-9 Bjerke had 14 points and 9 rebounds.

Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. said that Wayzata’s late, game-clinching run was just a matter of not being able to have an answer for Tibbits.

“We just couldn’t get a possession to where we could execute,” Kline said. “Credit to them, but I’m proud of my guys and the run we’re on.”

Holloman, the Metro Player of the Year, paced Cretin-Derham Hall with 21 points and Cain finished with 14.