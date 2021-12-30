Minneapolis Edison stays unbeaten in win over Hill-Murray

Down three starters heading into Thursday’s game, Minneapolis Edison needed its other two starters—Micah Young and Liban Tushar—to step up.

The duo did that, and then some. Young and Tushar combined for 77 points as the Tommies continued their perfect start to the 2021-22 season with a 93-70 win against Hill-Murray at St. Anthony Village High School.

Young showed up for Minneapolis Edison (7-0) from the start. He was a lethal shooter throughout the opening half as he put up 28 in the half.

“Basically, I had to be more ball dominant,” Young said. “(Tushar and I) had to take more shots. I had to trust my shot and keep doing what I do.”

Young finished with 37 points. It’s one of many high-scoring games for the Tommie captain. He came into the game averaging 27.4 points per game and has scored at least 24 in every game this season.

“Micah has been really consistent,” Tommies coach Ahmil Jihad said. “He’s pretty much the leader of this team. The other kids follow his lead.”

Though Young had a high-scoring first half, Hill-Murray (2-6) managed to stick with Minneapolis Edison, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News. The Pioneers used their size as senior forward Eddie Reece scored a team-high 14 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Senior guard Jamie Montague also had 14 points for Hill-Murray.

In the second half, the lead for the Tommies grew. They did so through some aggressive defense mixed in with a zone approach with only eight players available.

“We play defense hard,” Young said. “Teams don’t want to play against a good defense. I know we foul a lot. But we play hard.”

On the other end, Tushar heated up. After eight points in the first half, it was Tushar’s time to shine. He scored 29 in the second to finish with 37.

While Young is known more for his consistency, Tushar has a little bit of a different relationship with the coaching staff.

“We have to reel Liban in,” Jihad said. “He likes to play to the crowd.”

The scoring combination of Tushar and Young was enough for Minneapolis Edison to stay unbeaten. However, they are looking forward to having its full bevy of scorers back as the Tommies start Minneapolis City Conference play soon.

“These kids just have a positive attitude,” Jihad said. “If we can get some guys back and get some normalcy going, I think we’ll be just fine.”