Minneapolis Edison stays unbeaten in win over Hill-Murray

Minneapolis Edison's Micah Young lays in two of his game-high 40 points against Hill-Murray Thursday afternoon. The Tommies remained undefeated on the season with a 93-70 victory over the Pioneers. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine
Minneapolis Edison's Liban Tushar scored a season-high 37 points in Thursday afternoon’s game against Hill-Murray. The Tommies defeated the Pioneers 93-70 at St. Anthony High School. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine
Minneapolis Edison’s unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season continued on Thursday as the Tommies downed Hill-Murray 93-70 at St. Anthony Village High School.
Minneapolis Edison got out to an early lead and never let go. The main source of scoring for the Tommies, ranked No. 10 in the latest Class 2A coaches’ poll, was Micah Young. He stepped up with 40 points to help cover for the fact Minneapolis Edison was down three starters due to COVID-19. Twenty-eight of those points came in the opening half.
The lead grew and grew for the Tommies (7-0) in the second half. That came thanks in part to Young and wing Liban Tushar. After scoring eight points in the first half, he went for 29 in the second half to finish with 37 points. Tushar and Young were the only players for Minneapolis Edison in double figures.
Hill-Murray (2-6) struggled to keep up with the high-scoring Tommies. The Pioneers’ two biggest bright spots were senior forwards Jamie Montague and Eddie Reece. Each player finished with a team-high 14 points. Reece had a double-double as he grabbed 15 rebounds in the loss.
Hill-Murray's Eddie Reece pulls down a rebound against Minneapolis Edison Thursday afternoon. Reece scored 14 points in the Pioneers’ 93-70 loss to the Tommies. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine
The MN Basketball Hub poll is for entertainment purposes only.