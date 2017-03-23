Minneapolis North boys' basketball seeks two-class jump to 3A

Minneapolis North boys’ basketball coach Larry McKenzie realizes the time has come for his Polars to move up in classification. He prefers to take more than just the next step.

“My request and preference is to go up to Class 3A,” McKenzie said Thursday after his squad disposed of Red Lake 93-46 in the Class 1A quarterfinals at Williams Arena. The Polars are the defending state champion in the class.

A Minnesota State High School League contingent on Friday will review advisory board recommendations for section placement for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. The league reclassifies teams every two years.

Minneapolis North is expected to move up at least one class in boys’ basketball due to increased enrollment. It currently is the largest Class 1A school in the state tournament field with an enrollment of 199. Breckenridge is the smallest of the Class 2A group at 222. Hayfield, with one more student than Minneapolis North, is currently in Class 2A.

“We definitely want to go up in classification,” McKenzie said.

North, threatened with closure several years ago when enrollment fell below 100 students, has six state titles in 20 state tournament appearances. Before last season’s title run, it had been 13 years since its last state tournament in 1983, when it competed against the state’s largest schools in Class 4A.